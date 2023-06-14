Lusaka Businessman Found With Case To Answer For Stealing Two Tvs At Former President Edgar Lungu’s House

LUSAKA BUSINESSMAN FOUND WITH CASE TO ANSWER FOR STEALING TWO TVs AT FORMER PRESIDENTS HOUSE

BUSINESSMAN Angel Chipasha has been found with a case to answer in a matter he is accused of stealing two television sets valued at K66, 000 at former President Edgar Lungu’s house in Ibex.

Lusaka magistrate Crispin Hampungani yesterday found that from the evidence so far adduced by the prosecution team, a premafacie case had been made out against Chipasha.

“I therefore put you on your defence,” the magistrate said when the case came up today.

But Chipasha’s defence lawyer told the magistrate that his client was not ready to open his defense, which will come up on July 17,2023.

During his defense, the accused is expected to put up an argument that will defeat the charge levelled against him with a hope of being set free.

Chipasha is charged with one count of burglary and theft where it is alleged that in the night of August 9, 2022, in Lusaka, broke and entered Mr Lungu’s house.

With alleged intend to steal, the accused stole two television sets, all valued at K66,000, the property of Shimbinzyani Chavula.y Chirwa who is a waiter, discovered some break in when she was cleaning the house,” he narrated.

