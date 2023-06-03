LUSAKA CITY COUNCIL GIVEN ULTIMATUM OVER WORKERS’ SALARIES

Lusaka City Council (LCC) workers have threatened to demonstrate if they are not paid their two months’ salary arrears by next Monday.

Speaking during a meeting in Lusaka with union leaders, the workers have accused some directors of stealing funds collected from markets and bus stations, hence failing to pay salaries.

The employees have lamented poor conditions of service, hence calling on President Hakainde Hichilema to end the crisis.

Zambia United Local Authorities workers Union President Emmanuel Mwisa has assured the workers that K45 million will be released by the treasury next week to clear the outstanding dues.