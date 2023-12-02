LUSAKA COUPLE ARRESTED FOR PACKAGING AND SELLING FAKE MAIZE SEED

December 1, 2023

Police in Mutendere have arrested a couple for the offence of Counterfeiting Trademarks Contrary to Section 377 of the Penal Code Act Chapter 87 of the laws of Zambia.

Brief facts of the matter are that on November 30, 2023 at around 15:45 hours a concerned member of the public informed a Seed Officer under Ministry of Agriculture who is based in Chilanga that unscrupulous people were seen manufacturing counterfeit maize seed in Mutendere Compound.

Immediately the matter was reported at the police station and officers visited the scene of crime. Bags of suspected counterfeit maize grains painted in different colours of red, green, and blue also some green liquid substance suspected to be the paint used in processing the seed where discovered. In addition, two sealing machines, stitching machine, 114 empty bags of 5kg branded Seedco, and 109 bags of 10 kgs branded Zamseed.

Police apprehended male Caephus Siwakwi aged 42 and Adele Nakawala aged 35 believed to be a couple from Mutendere Compound.

The suspects are detained in police custody as investigations are ongoing.

Rae Hamoonga

POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER.