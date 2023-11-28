LUSAKA COUPLE COMMITTED TO HIGH COURT FOR ALLEGED MURDER OF MAID

A couple from Lusaka’s Chalala Rockfield area has been committed to the Lusaka High Court to stand trial in connection with the death of their 14-year-old maid.

Smart Mumba, aged 40, and his spouse Marjory Lulembo, aged 30, are accused of the murder of Janet Chola.

It is alleged that on August 30, 2023, around 09:00 hours, the couple presented themselves at the University Teaching Hospitals Police Post with the body of Chola, seeking to procure the “Brought In Dead” certificate.

However, law enforcement officials became suspicious of foul play upon discovering multiple physical injuries on the deceased’s body, prompting an immediate launch of investigations.

Investigators from the Zambia Police Service determined that on August 29, 2023, the couple engaged in a physical altercation with the deceased, leading to further questions surrounding the circumstances of the tragic incident.

Diamond TV