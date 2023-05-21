Lusaka couple dies week after their marriage

A TRAGIC road traffic accident has claimed the lives of a husband and his wife who got married only a week ago.

Blessing Banda and his wife Janet Nyimbili, a former student of Kafue College of Nursing were yesterday involved in a road traffic accident that claimed their lives.

The couple tied the note on the May 6, 2023.

According reports, the couple was coming from Chipata to Lusaka from attending a funeral when they got involved in a road accident at Nyangwena bridge in Chongwe on the Great East Road.

Two other passengers that were travelling with the couple survived the accident, but killed the third.

The news of their sudden demise has left their family and close friends in shock as people have flooded Facebook with messages of condolences.

A close person to the couple, Sandra Kaira Namfukwe shared on Facebook saying,

“A week ago you guys got married and today you’re both no more. Okay this is painful you’ve broken our hearts Janet We have lost a trophy, a whole selfless person may your souls rest in peace Mr and Mrs. Banda.”



By Buumba Mwitumwa

Kalemba