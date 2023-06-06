LUSAKA FERTILITY CLINIC BROKEN INTO…

Items valued at K1,666,807.00 stolen.

June 6th, 2023 -Woodlands Police recieved a report of breaking into a building and committing a felony therein,which occurred between 2nd june ,2023 at 22:00 hours and 3rd June ,2023 at 06:15hours at IVF and Fertility Hospital.The matter was reported by M/ Kafuuma Joseph a doctor at the same private institution.

It is alleged that a named presecure security guard whilst acting together with unknown criminals broke into IVF and Fertility Hospital and stole the following items all valued at k1,666,807.00 :

1) 7 HP desktop computers

2) 7 APC power backups

3) A Voluson ultrasound scanner.

4) 4 laptops : Acer,HP,Lenovo, and Dell

5) 3 Plasma TV

6) A Camera Control Unit and other assorted items.

Entry and exit was through a hygiene room window.

Investigations into the case have been instituted and police have launched a manhunt for the suspects.

Rae Hamoonga

POLICE SPOKESPERSON