LUSAKA HUBBY MÛRDERED WIFE AFTER BEING CONFRONTED OVER HIS SECRET HIV STATUS, FRIENDS REVEAL

CLOSE friends to Valerie Franco, a woman brutally killed by her husband have revealed that the couple’s tragic dispute arose after she confronted him for hiding his HIV positive status and serial womanizing.

They have however disclosed that there had been a relationship between justice minister Mulambo Haimbe and Valerie, but that it ended three years ago, contradicting rumours suggesting the relationship caused Valerie’s husband, Mike Ilishebo to strangle and stab her to death in the matrimonial home.

One friend shared, “What I know as her friend from way back is that after the death of her (Valerie’s) first husband, she took time before she started dating anyone seriously.”

The friend explained that Valerie and Haimbe began their relationship in 2018 but things soured in late 2020 and throughout 2021, leading to their eventual breakup.

“Valerie and Mike (late husband) got involved around Nov/Dec 2022 and quickly got married in March 2023. By then she was already pregnant. No wonder the baby is eight months old in a one year marriage.”

They further told Kalemba that Valerie other relationships before marrying her late husband, Ilishebo, in March 2023.

It was revealed that from the start of their marriage, the couple faced challenges, with reports of infidelity and abuse.

“Problems started from the word go. She found out he had many girlfriends and he started sleeping out. He would beat her (yes beating a pregnant woman) when she challenged his behaviour to the extent that she reported him for assault at least twice, but each time they would reconcile,” the sources revealed.

Sources told Kalemba that Valerie even reported her husband for assault multiple times, but they often reconciled.

The situation escalated, particularly after Valerie discovered her husband was hiding his HIV status and confronted him about it.

According to the late Valerie’s friends, they believe the latest fight was brewing from the time she got back with him after a time on separation.

They reconciled in March but tensions remained high leading to the couple’s death.

“She confided in me that she had learned that her husband had lost his job at Zanaco and that he had been hiding his HIV status from her and she had decided to confront him.”

“It seems a lot of issues came up resulting in a violent fight and these tragic deaths.”.

CREDIT: Kalemba