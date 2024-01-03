Lusaka magistrate sentences Lungu’s TV thief

A youth of Lusaka has been sentenced to five years imprisonment with hard labour for stealing two television (TV) sets at former President Edgar Lungu’s Ibex Hill residence.

Lusaka magistrate Crispin Hampungani said he needed to impose a custodial sentence on Angel Chipasha to deter would be offenders and criminals.

But in his defence, Chipasha denied the accusations, claiming that he was only asked to find a buyer for the television sets.

He further informed the court that the person who gave him the TVs, whom he only identified as Emmanuel, is imprisoned on the Copperbelt.