LUSAKA MAN DRAGS AVIAT0R-ADDICTED WIFE TO COURT FOR DIVORCE

THIRTY-FIVE-YEAR-OLD Fanwell Banda of Lusaka’s Chilanga has dragged his wife of six years to court for divorce because he can no longer entertain take her Aviat0r and B0labet addiction.

Appearing before Lusaka local court resident magistrate Sylvia Kabunda, Friday, Banda lamented that his 31-year-old wife, Faith Mulongoti, a dedicated member of Bread of Life Church, had turned him into collateral and that she constantly subjected him to paying off her huge debts.

He recalled that problems in their marriage began in 2020 when Mulongoti joined a village banking group after which she became a Bolabet and Aviator addict.

Banda lamented that his wife’s addiction to betting reached a record high when she started using all the money in his phone to gamble at awkward hours like 01:00 hours and that at some point last month, she even stole his phone and claimed that wizards had taken it. She also went a step further to plant some ‘evidence’ of w!tching activity in the house.

(NEWSDIGGERS)