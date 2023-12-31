Lusaka man stabs ex-wife to death, attempts suicide

A MAN of Lusaka has allegedly stabbed his ex-wife to death in full view of their two children aged four and six after he saw her with another man he suspected her of having an affair with.

Raphael Mwansa is said to have sneaked into the house of his former wife while she was sleeping at night and stabbed her on her neck while their two children watched helplessly.

When he realised she was dead, Mwansa also attempted to commit suicide by slashing his gullet with the knife.

He is currently in an unstable condition at the University Teaching Hospitals (UTH).

Zambia Police Service spokesperson Rae Hamoonga and relatives of the suspect and victim confirmed the incident in separate interviews yesterday.

Credit: Zambia Daily Mail