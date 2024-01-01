LUSAKA MAN STABS EX WIFE TO D€ATH IN FULL VIEW OF THEIR TWO LITTLE CHILDREN

…..suspect sneaked into the house while she was sleeping.

A MAN of Lusaka has allegedly stabbed his ex-wife to death in full view of their two children aged four and six after he saw her with another man he suspected her of having an affair with.

Raphael Mwansa is said to have sneaked into the house of his former wife while she was sleeping at night and stabbed her on her neck while their two children watched helplessly.When he realised she was dead, Mwansa also attempted to commit suicide by slashing his gullet with the knife.

He is currently in an unstable condition at the University Teaching Hospitals (UTH).Zambia Police Service spokesperson Rae Hamoonga and relatives of the suspect and victim confirmed the incident in separate interviews yesterday.Mr Hamoonga said officers at Chawama Police Station received a report of murder on December 28, 2023 around 03:00 hours.

He said the murder case was reported by Molly Chapokola, aged 39, of Chawama Township. Mr Hamoonga said Ms Chapokola said her niece, Ireene Mulonda, aged 36, had been stabbed to death by her husband, Mwansa, whose age is yet to be known.He said the victim sustained two cuts on her neck. “The couple have all along been on separation until on December 27, 2023 at around 23:30 hours when the suspect followed his wife where she stays and a quarrel ensued between the two.

In the process, the suspect picked up a knife and stabbed the wife to death causing her to sustain two deep cuts on the left and right side of the neck,” Mr Hamoonga said.Mr Hamoonga said during the same time, there were members of the crime prevention unit from Kuku Police Post who were patrolling and heard some noise from the same house.He said the officers went and found Mwansa stabbing his former wife with a knife. “Upon realising this fate, he also attempted to stab himself on the neck using the same knife. He, too, sustained a cut on the neck, and fortunate enough, the said suspect survived,” he said.

The suspect’s relative, identified as Beauty, was found nursing the suspect at University Teaching Hospitals (UTHs). “These two divorced more than two years ago. They were married for about three years before they separated. Ireene complained that her husband was promiscuous and they separated. This patient loved her so much and he did everything to get his wife back after the divorce.

I don’t think he killed her intentionally, only God knows what happened because we were all not there,” she said.A cousin of the victim, Barnabas Mulenga, who was found at the funeral house in Chawama, said the couple separated a long time ago but the suspect did not move on.And Ireene Mbewe, landlord of the victim, said from the time the victim shifted to her house, she had never seen the suspect.

CREDIT: Zambia Daily Mail