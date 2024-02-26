LUSAKA MAYOR WELCOMES ROAD RENAMING AFTER TWO NAMIBIAN LEADERS

The Mayor of Lusaka, Her Worship Ms. Chilando Chitangala, has expressed support for President Hakainde Hichilema’s announcement to rename certain roads in Lusaka in honour of the late Namibian President Hage Geingob and the former President of Namibia, Sam Nujoma.

In an exclusive interview with Crown TV Zambia, Ms. Chitangala stated that the President’s decision aligns with the Lusaka City Council’s legal mandate to name streets and roads within the city.

The announcement came following President Hichilema’s tribute at the funeral of President Geingob, where he declared that two roads in Lusaka would bear the names of the distinguished Namibian leaders.

The Mayor confirmed that the decision was consistent with a resolution passed unanimously by the full council and followed a consultative meeting with councillors, where the naming proposal was discussed and agreed upon.

Ms. Chitangala highlighted the close ties between Zambia and Namibia, noting that President Geingob had lived in Lusaka for 17 years, considering it his second home. Similarly, former President Nujoma spent many years in Lusaka and was honoured as a ‘Free Man of the City’.

She clarified that Kasama Road and Shantumbu Road are informal names not yet formalised in the Lusaka City Council’s road registry.

The Mayor emphasised that the renaming initiative reflects the mutual respect and shared history between the two nations.

Issued By:

Chola Mwamba

Public Relations Manager

26/02/2024