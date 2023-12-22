LUSAKA PAPA INSULTS CONGREGATION FOR MAKING FUN OF HIS TROUSERS

Yesterday during mid week service at a named church in Ibex Hill a self imposed prophet called his Usher assh*le and his elder stup!d and later insulted the entire church.

According to available accounts, the prophet who has been identified as Kaluba Emmanuel, 34 year old called his Usher an assh*le when he burst into laughter just after hearing the song that was accidentally played on his phone.

It seems the prophet was about to start naming and identifying colors of congregants’ underwears when his phone which was in the pocket rang…

The noise the phone made disturbed everyone in the church. The papa dipped his hand in the pocket to silence it but made it even worse when he played Chanda na Kay accidentally…

“Wapya baisa abanyoli nyoli aba madega notusembe”

The congregants stopped whatever they were doing and remained quiet amazed at the song the papa had played. The papa tried to reach for his phone which was stuck in the pocket as his trousers was so tight indifferent from a thigh cling worn by an abnormal woman.

After a few minutes of struggle, the usher laughed at the papa standing behind him. The papa consequently turned and called his subject an assh*le and the congregants murmured and continued to whisper.

Meanwhile, the song was still playing piki piki na piki doli and minors were already following the song behind shouting ehhh in response!

After managing to remove the phone from the pocket, he stopped the song then handed it over to the elder who was also making faces hiding his laughter. Noticing that the old man was laughing, the papa called him a stup!d foo!.

Trouble came when the church elder walking outside to switch off the phone said learn to put on decent clothing when you are ministering and I am old as your father in a low tone…

Hearing this, the church went insane laughing at the papa who first called congregants dogs “imbwa”, left the microphone and Bible and trotted outside to meet the elder….

A while later, slaps were heard and the church members rushed outside only to find the papa doing summersaults and throwing kicks.

The two were separated and locked in different offices and church members were asked to go back into the building to pray against this confusion as everyone believed there was a Satanist in attendance who created the fracas to shame the new church.

Meanwhile, rumors are that the church leaders refused to surprise Jesus with a car this December and made the papa upset. So, this was just a channel to vent his anger.