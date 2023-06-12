Lusaka Pastor dragged to court for entering the wrong door when making love to his wife

Lusaka Pastor in anal sex saga

A pastor of Lusaka has been dragged to court for entering the wrong body cavity when making love to his wife.

Before Magistrate Mwansa Kapilya, ‘Amai Busa’ named Jessica Banda aged 33 cried that instead of having multiple prayer points, her pastor husband, Victor Sikazwe instead had multiple pleasure points on her body.

She claimed that Pastor Sikazwe was not as holy as he seemed as he had vandalised her backside such that she no longer had sufficient breaks when she visited the toilet because he had destroyed her sphincter muscles.

She narrated that Pastor Sikazwe particularly loved to enter her wrong door during his so-called fasting and prayer periods not knowing if he was looking for nutrition in her food exhaust.

Quizzed on when her 39 year old husband began his unnuatural fetish on her, Jessica narrated as follows:

“After I have birth to our third child who weighed 5.3 kg, he forced me to go to the hospital to stop having babies saying my vagina was becoming too big and that he was finding it hard to have erections as he was swimming.”

“Later he told me that he could only have sex with me through the anus and would chase my relatives that we keep if I revealed. Even this morning he did the same saying it’s our last sex as before this court grants me divorce”, Jessica lamented.

She besides destroying her rear, Pastor Sikazwe had not been sufficiently providing for the family, a situation that caused her to join a village banking group but instead landed her in huge debts.

As for his part, His Filthy Holiness Pastor Sikazwe belched uncoordinated explanations from ‘ it was actually my wife who offered me her alternative body entry’ to ‘I do her in the wrong place as punishment for a colossal debt she borrowed from Savings Groups’.

Having heard both sides, the court adjourned the divorce case to a later date for the couple to bring documents of property they own.

Under Zambian laws, unnatural sexual practices are a crime punishable with not less than 15 years in jail.

CAPTION: File photo for illustration

By Buumba Mwitumwa

Kalemba June 12, 2023