LUSAKA PROMINENT LAWYER MAKEBI ZULU GRADUATES FROM BIBLE SCHOOL
Dr Nevers MUMBA writes…..
Lusaka prominent lawyer, Hon Makebi Zulu has today graduated with a Diploma in ministry (Gods work) from RHEMA.
Some of you will recall that Makebi was our lawyer around 2012-14and there about. I am very proud of the young man and his journey of growth in the legal fraternity. I pray that he also excells in his Ministry work.
Next to him is brother Charles, another enterprising and hardworking young businessman with a passion for God’s work and ministry.
Clown
Can two walk together unless they agree?
By their fruit you will recognize them.
Bad company ruins good morals.