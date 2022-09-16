LUSAKA RESIDENTS IRKED BY RISING CASES OF HOMOSEXUALITY

By Rhodah Mvula

Some Lusaka residents have gathered at Civic Centre to protest against the act of homosexuality in the country.

The residents are calling on government to come up with stiffer punishment for persons caught practicing homosexuality or behaving contrary to one’s gender.

The protestants hold the view that the increased cases of sodomy in Zambia is as a result of, ‘men disguising themselves as women.’

According to Article 158 of the penal code, any male person who, whether in public or private commits any act of gross

indecency with another male person or procures another male person to commit any act of gross indecency with him, or attempts to procure the commission of any such act by any male person with himself or with another male person, whether in public or private is guilty of a felony and is liable to imprisonment for five years.

Same sex activity is also prohibited under article 155 of the Penal Code, which criminalises acts of carnal knowledge against the order of nature and gross indecency.

These provisions carry a maximum penalty of fourteen years imprisonment.