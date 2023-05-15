Lusaka woma has dragged her husband to court for divorce because he always gives her excuses whenever she demands for s3x

Sexually starved woman granted divorce

TIRED of being starved sexually, a woman of Lusaka has dragged her husband to court for divorce because he always gives her excuses whenever she demands for sex.

Martha Banda sued Allan Banda for divorce. The couple got married in 2019 and have one child together and dowry was paid.

When the matter came for hearing before Magistrate Harriet Mulenga, Martha told the court that her husband has been starving her sexually.

She said whenever she demanded for sex from her husband, he gave excuses saying he was tired from work.

Martha told court that since September 2022, her husband has been denying her conjugal rights.

“Since September 2022, my husband has never touched me. He says he always gets tired after work. Even on weekends when he is off duty, he tells me the same story. It is better this marriage ends than him punishing me,” she said.

Martha said apart from her husband denying her sex, he has also been buying properties secretly.

She said she discovered from her husbands relative that he had bought two plots without informing her and wondered why he would do such a thing when he claimed he loved her.

“He had bought two plots without telling me. When I asked him, he told me that he had no interest in me, hence it was not important for him to tell me,” she said.

In his statement, Allan told court that they used to have sex but stopped after they started having misunderstandings in their marriage.

He said his wife did not care about sorting out their misunderstandings but instead, she was interested in having sex with him.

Allan said he stopped having sex wit his wife because she had no secret and shared everything with her friends and family.

“We were having good sex before we started having misunderstandings but we stopped due to the fights,” he said.

Magistrate Harriet Mulenga granted free divorce and gave custody of the child to Martha. She also ordered the couple to share household good equally.

Credit: Zambia Daily Mail S