Lusaka Woman Allegedly Murdered By Husband

Visiting mother finds daughter dead at home

A mother has been left with the sad reality of burying her 36 year old daughter whom she found lying dead after she (the mother) went to visit her.

It is reported that Jelin Mwandila of Lusaka’s Soweto area in George compound, Matero, was found lifeless by her mother yesterday at 22:00 hours.

The mother then alerted the landlord who went and checked the victim by conducting a brief physical inspection and it was discovered that Mwandila was dead.

The body was found with a cut on the head and the matter was reported to police the following day.

However, Mwandila’s husband who is suspected to be behind the cause of the death, went MIA (missing in action) as he was nowhere to be found.

Zambia Police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga confirmed the incident, stating that police have instituted investigations into the matter.

Hamoonga said the body of the deceased has been deposited at the University Teaching Hospital (UTH) mortuary awaiting post-mortem and burial.

Kalemba