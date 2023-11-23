BOWMAN LUSAMBO AND FOUR OTHERS FORMALLY AND JOINTLY ARRESTED & CHARGED FOR UNLAWFUL ASSEMBLY, RELEASED ON POLICE BOND

November 23, 2023

Police in Kabwe of Central Province have today formally jointly arrested and charged: Bowman Lusambo aged 47 of Chamba Valley in Lusaka, Saidi Chibwana aged 52 of industrial area in Kabwe, Matthews Changwe aged 39 of Kasanda Mine area in Kabwe, Martin Simfukwe aged 44 of Makululu Compound in Kabwe and Billy Sichamba aged 52 of Bwacha in Kabwe for the offence of Unlawful Assembly Contrary to Section 74 and 75 of the Penal Code Act Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia.

The offence is alleged to have been committed on November 2, 2023 at Kabwe town center along the Great North Road in Kabwe District

All the suspects have been released on police bond. They will appear in court soon.

Rae Hamoonga

POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER