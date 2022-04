LUSAMBO AND WIFE PLEAD NOT GUILTY IN 10 COUNTS BEFORE COURT

By Darius Choonya

Former Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo and his wife Nancy have pleaded not guilty to 10 counts of being in possession of properties reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime, tax evasion and conspiracy to defraud.

Trial in the matter is expected to commence tomorrow April 7, 2022.