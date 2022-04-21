Bowman Lusambo writes…

We have continued our engagements with diplomats accredited to Zambia and other key stakeholders to share our views on the state of our democracy.

As a member of the global community, Zambia cannot isolate or insulate itself from the demands to create a fair and just society as dictated by international human rights standards.

We met Germany Ambassador to Zambia Her Excellency Anne Wagner-Mitchell at her residence and His Excellency Mr. Lai Bo, Charge d’Affaires at the Chinese Embassy to share our concerns on the failure by the current administration to adhere to the principle of separation of powers.

We also addressed our resolve to oppose the IMF programme for Zambia which has been shrouded in secrecy and the fact that our government does not have any home grown solutions to respond to the cost of food crisis.

We also used the opportunity to reassure China that Zambia remains eternally grateful for the long standing bilateral relationship and continue looking to Germany for its strong support to Zambia’s development process.