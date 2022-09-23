Lusambo meets Russian ambassador to Zambia Azim Yarakhmedov

Lusambo writes…

Former Kabushi Member of Parliament, Hon. Bowman Chilosha Lusambo this afternoon met Russian Ambassador to Zambia, Azim Yarakhmedov.

Hon. Lusambo who is also former Minister of Lusaka Province, says a number of issues have been discussed with the Ambassador, Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary, in interests of the two nation.

In a meeting that took about two hours, also attended by Embassy of Russia Counsellor, Dmitry Yudin, Hon. Lusambo says he is delighted to have had a fruitful meeting with the Russian Envoy.

Zambia and Russia have enjoyed cordial relations for decades.