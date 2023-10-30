LUSAMBO WARNS HICHILEMA

He writes:-

Took time to visit my ailing comrade Seam Tembo who is hospitalized in Chilenje Level 1. It was unbelievable to see the poor state of the facility which was at one time, a marvel.

It was depressing to find our good comrade in such poor health and it was even more disturbing to learn that the State through Chilenje Police were making attempts last evening to have him discharged and returned to police custody despite his obvious poor health.

Our appeal goes to President Hichilema, the oppression of opposition leaders is uncalled for, this ditch you are digging for your colleagues, you shall fall in it one day.

Bulldozer