LUSAMBO WARNS OF MASS DEMONSTRATIONS OVER MOPANI AND KCM

….as questions the whereabout of President Hakainde Hichilema’s calculations which gave hope to the people of a massive economic turn around

Lusaka, Sunday, May 21, 2023 ( Smart Eagles)

President Hakainde Hichilema has been given a six month ultimatum in which to resolve issues of operation at Mopani and KCM.

This came to light when Former Kabushi Lawmaker Bowman Lusambo held a briefing to review the first quarter on Lusaka, Saturday.

Hon Lusambo said failure to resolve the challenges on the copperbelt will result in people demonstrating in the entire province because they are upset with Government laxity of dealing with issues at the two mining firms.

Hon Lusambo has since advised President Hichilema to start packing his bags in preparation for his loss in 2026, citing failure in terms of Governance.

He said the economy of the Copperbelt Province heavily depend on Mining hence the delay in resolving challenges at KCM and Mopani have continued to push people into poverty.

“You promised to turn around the economic fortunes on the copperbelt, but things are still the same. At the point things have reached, the Government must not be counted as being a possible saviour. So let us work together, so that we remove this man Hakainde Hichilema in 2026. In terms of Governance issues, he has failed,” he said.

And Hon Lusambo has questioned President Hichilema on the whereabouts of his calculations which gave hope to the people of a massive economic turn around.

“The calculations you had in opposition were encouraging nalefwaya nokumi joina. But apa epo mwaishila, fyaliluba fyonse filya. Pantu teti mulabe fyonse….The praise singers are just clapping even on things that are not making sense. But kumbali baletulomba iya salt. Naifwe tatukwete.”