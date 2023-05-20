LUSAMBO WARNS OF MASSIVE PROTESTS ON THE COPPERBELT IF CHALLENGES AT MOPANI AND KCM ARE NOT RESOLVED

By Chileshe Mwango

Former Kabushi Member of Parliament Bowman Lusambo has warned that if government does not resolve challenges surrounding operations at Mopani and Konkola Copper Mines by June this year, people in that region will hold massive protests against the government.

Mr. Lusambo has wondered where the solutions to challenges at the two mines which President Hichilema claimed he had while in opposition have gone.

He laments that people in that region are really suffering due to the non-operation at Mopani and KCM and that this has resulted in the people in that region to be unhappy with him something he says he has learned through his interactions with the people in the area.

Meanwhile, Mr. Lusambo has disclosed that he will in the coming week direct his lawyers to appeal for the removal of the president’s benefits from the constitution saying it is too restrictive.

And Mr. Lusambo has asked President Hichilema to delegate former president Edgar Lungu as his special envoy to China with the sole purpose of restoring relations between the two nations.

Mr. Lusambo says while government cannot admit it, relations between Zambia and China are not as good as they were during the Patriotic Front -PF- regime hence the need to ensure there is reconciliation.

PHOENIX NEWS