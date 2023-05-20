LUSAMBO WARNS OF MASSIVE PROTESTS ON THE COPPERBELT IF CHALLENGES AT MOPANI AND KCM ARE NOT RESOLVED
By Chileshe Mwango
Former Kabushi Member of Parliament Bowman Lusambo has warned that if government does not resolve challenges surrounding operations at Mopani and Konkola Copper Mines by June this year, people in that region will hold massive protests against the government.
Mr. Lusambo has wondered where the solutions to challenges at the two mines which President Hichilema claimed he had while in opposition have gone.
He laments that people in that region are really suffering due to the non-operation at Mopani and KCM and that this has resulted in the people in that region to be unhappy with him something he says he has learned through his interactions with the people in the area.
Meanwhile, Mr. Lusambo has disclosed that he will in the coming week direct his lawyers to appeal for the removal of the president’s benefits from the constitution saying it is too restrictive.
And Mr. Lusambo has asked President Hichilema to delegate former president Edgar Lungu as his special envoy to China with the sole purpose of restoring relations between the two nations.
Mr. Lusambo says while government cannot admit it, relations between Zambia and China are not as good as they were during the Patriotic Front -PF- regime hence the need to ensure there is reconciliation.
PHOENIX NEWS
Unless people of copper belt they don’t think well infact those people are suppose to demonstrate to you are the one who messed up on mine.
Which massive protest? The issue is being sorted out.
Why wasn’t this issue sorted out when you were buying your wife perfume expensive enough for my house rentals? PeeEfu appointed a liquidator who gave them a cut and the liquidator started chewing the rest – matter is in court.
These chaps have no shame at all. As leaders they are supposed to be offering solutions. Not wishing those who kicked them out ill. Anyway, Lusambo is a misleader, so nothing surprises me.
This chap is really a dander head….this a pure inciting violence and when you are called to answer charges you complain.
Zambians know that this mess was created by you FP and they know HH is working on it. You cannot influence people with you foolish yaps. You failed in Kabushi, so shut up.
After messing up things, you are inciting people to protest, that’s being illogical. Whilst in power, you failed to revamp Mulungushi Textiles, TAZARA collapsed, NCZ, Kawambwa Tea Co and many other industries. You even granted immunity to the liquidator of the mines you are talking about which you can’t explain to the people. So do you think people in Kabwe, Kafue, Kawambwa and Kapiri are not suffering? Leave HH alone, he knows what he is doing, he wants to find a lasting solution and not apolitical one.
It seems that bowman is drunk all the time or he lives in his own world. Seriously this man may be mentally challenged because he is not coherent in his thinking. I am sure he not aware of the negociations that the government is having with the mine owners.
Please leave intricate matters to people with sound minds.