MABETA CALLS ON PF TO DESIST FROM TAKING CREDIT FOR UPND COMMISSIONED PROJECTS

Mufulira’s Kankoyo Constituency Member of Parliament, Heartson Mabeta has advised the former ruling Patriotic Front –PF- to refrain from taking credit for groundwork on projects commissioned by the current ruling United Party for National Development -UPND, stating that, the projects were left unfinished and burdened with debt by the PF.

Speaking during a radio interview, monitored by Mafken FM radio, Mr Mabeta cites the investment into the ending of ZESCO load shedding as such a project.

The lawmaker alleges that the former ruling party diverted funds earmarked for improving the power utility’s services to benefit their members, which he says was done through either the over-procurement of equipment or acquisition of lower-quality equipment.

Mr Mabeta has however, praised the UPND government for its role in putting an end to load shedding, attributing the success to their funding of unfinished turbine projects at the Kafue Gorge, claiming that if the PF were still in power, the country would continue to experience load shedding.

Mafken FM