Madagascar calls for departure of EU envoy over criticism

Authorities in Madagascar have asked the EU ambassador, Isabelle Delattre, to leave the island, following remarks she made that they said were critical of the government.

She reportedly criticised a new law – that was passed in February – for convicted child rapists to be surgically castrated.

The EU confirmed that the ambassador would leave her post in July or August.

A spokesperson for the embassy said they wanted good relations with Madagascar but warned of what he described as political and financial consequences.

The new castration law has faced criticism from international rights groups, but was supported by local activists who praised it as an appropriate deterrent to curb rape cases.- BBC