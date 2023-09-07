Madagascar President Andry Rajoelina to seek re-election amid citizenship row

Madagascar President Andry Rajoelina has said he will be seeking re-election in November despite a campaign to disqualify him from the presidential race.

In June this year, leaked documents revealed that Mr Rajoelina, his wife and children had become naturalised French citizens in 2014.

Since the revelation some Malagasy leaders and citizens have questioned his transparency and loyalty to Madagascar, which was a French colony until 1960.

Critics also say the country’s law does not allow dual citizenship and those who obtain foreign citizenship automatically forfeit their Malagasy citizenship and cannot seek the presidency.

But Mr Rajoelina, who won the election in late 2018, disputes this and says the constitution does not forbid those with dual citizenship from vying for presidency.

More than 20 candidates are running in the elections scheduled for 9 November on the Indian Ocean island.