MADAGASCAR PRESIDENT RAJOELINA SWORN-IN

President Andry Rajoelina of Madagascar has been sworn-in after his re-election for the second term as that country’s President at a colourful and fully packed stadium in Antananarivo.

On November 16, 2023 President Rajoelina won the elections for the second term with 58.9 percent of the vote compared to his opponent of PSD Party Siteny Randrianasoloniaiko who got 14.4 percent.

The President of Madagascar, who spoke in Malagasy, thanked his people for according him yet another chance to govern them and pledged to work hard to boost the economic situation of Madagascar.

He added that he will work with cooperating partners to promote sectors such as agriculture and education.

President Rajoelina further committed to ensuring that peace prevails in his country adding that he will also embrace everyone regardless of their political affiliations.

Meanwhile, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Stanley Kakubo represented President Hakainde Hichilema, who is the current Chairperson for the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation at the inauguration ceremony.

In an interview, Mr. Kakubo highlighted significance of Zambia’s presence at the event.

Mr. Kakubo noted that President Hichilema has continued to oversee the different elections in SADC member countries.

He added that President Hichilema ensures that peace and stability in the region is maintained as this is the basis on which the continent can enhance trade and coordinate business joint ventures amongst member states.

“We have also taken the opportunity to deliver on behalf of the President his congratulations to his counterpart and also his congratulations to the people of Madagascar for being peaceful in the election period, during the election and now post the election,” he said.

And Mr. Kakubo further said Zambia and Madagascar share a long standing relationship.

“Our bilateral relations are historical and they are very strong, they are cordial. We are happy with the status of this relationship,” he emphasized.

CREDIT: ZANIS