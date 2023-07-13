MAFINGA PF MP ROBERT CHABINGA TO CONTINUE WORKING WITH UPND
MAFINGA PF MP Robert Chabinga says he will continue to work and support President Hakainde Hichilema in order to foster development in the country.
Mr Chabinga said his declaration to work with the UPND’s New Dawn administration led by President Hichilema does not mean he has any intentions of defecting to the ruling party.
He said in an interview that he has decided to support President Hichilema to foster the country’s developmental agenda which has been lacking in Mafinga.
Mr Chabinga said PF members saying that he has defected to UPND are mislead because he is still saving as PF member of parliament.
“If I have defected to UPND, then I defected when the UPND increased CDF to over K50 million from a paltry K1.6 million under PF, and when UPND employed over 30000 teachers and over 11000 health workers,” he said
He also said that during the PF reign government failed to look into the plight of education needs for the people in his constituency saying that what PF failed to do has now been done within the one-year UPND has been in government.
Mr Chabinga said he has no apologies to anyone for his resolution to support and work with the UPND because his interest is to see development in the country.
“We gave President Hichilema and the UPND 10000 votes but we are the first to receive CDF just like any other constituencies in the country,” he said.
Mr Chabinga said he wants to be in an environment of politics for saving the people instead of politics of antagonistic.
And Mr Chabinga said President Hichilema is not selective in distribution of resources and that where people did not vote for him, he is sending resources including CDF.
He has meanwhile commended the New Dawn administration on debt restructuring saying will help the government embark on major projects such as road construction.
Ba Chabinga, it is commendable to work with the government of the day but please, donot antagonize the party which gave you the opportunity to serve the people of Mafinga, PF.
You can cooperate with the government quietly, like Mr. Sunday Chanda is doing in Kanchibiya constituency and making great strides. We want politics with integrity.
JMC be reminded that Hon. Chabinga has never demonized your defeated PF club.
Continue singing Praises for President Hakainde Hichilema…and your use of obscured lenses when looking at what the PF did for Zambia in 10 years. You have all the rights.
But if you think your praise singing and dancing for the President will land you a ministerial position, you are mistaken…
Some of us know the modus operandi of Mr Hakainde Hichilema…He is an open book.
His only interest is Power, and perpetuation of that power..Use whatever means to get it, and use whatever means to perpetuate it.
When he saw that Tasila Lungu’s tears were laying bare the persecution of the Lungus , he quickly went into the archives and fished out old Suglite cases, to give a semblance of equality before the law, all done to whitewash the current persecution going on..That’s the man…a see through.
You look at the composition of the Constitutional Court, Electoral Commission of Zambia, Human Rights Commission, Provincial Commissioners, and appointment of Judges…know that 2026 is in his sight… ECL’s name will never again be on a Ballot Paper, and Opposition parties will have it rough to mobilize.
So my friend Hon Chabinga, with Mr Sunday Chanda, do a bit more dancing, and Cheer leading , you will be a deputy Minister for Muchinga Province in 2025…as a tool for 2026..if there won’t be other more worthy useful idiots. That’s the open book for you.
The Lusaka Ndola Road of Shame you are a PF fool with a lot of malice ajnd lies against HH’s developmental programmes. I pray that your PF club die for good coz you PF losers don’t mean well for Zambia ba idiot imwe.