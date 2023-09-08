MAGISTRATE, POLICE NABBED FOR HAVING FAKE ONE MILLION DOLLAR NOTES

The Drug Enforcement Commission -DEC- has arrested six people among them a Police Officer and Local Court Magistrate for allegedly possessing counterfeit one million dollar notes.

The six are believed to be part of an organised criminal gang which has allegedly smuggled counterfeit two million dollars into the country.

DEC Public Relations Officer HUSSEIN KHAN says the suspects were arrested in a special operation in Kitwe which also led to the seizure of a Toyota Spacio motor vehicle.

Mr. KHAN has named the six as TWIZZY HIMAANTU a Police officer, JULIET TEMBO a Local Court Magistrate, a farmer DAVID KALUMBU, a miner ALEX KWIBISA and drivers FREDRICK CHILANDO and EDWIN MANDO.

Speaking at a press briefing this afternoon, Mr. KHAN said the six suspects have been jointly charged for possession of counterfeit notes amounting to one million thirty one thousand dollars.

He said the suspects are detained in custody and will appear in court soon.