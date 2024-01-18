MAGISTRATE REFUSES TO ADJOURN LUSAMBO CASE

Economic and Financial Crimes Court yesterday refused to adjourn a case in which Bowman Lusambo is facing three counts of possession of properties suspected of being proceeds of crime.

The former Lusaka Province minister wanted to have the case adjourned on account of the absence of his lead lawyers in the matter.

However, Lusaka chief resident magistrate Davies Chibwili refused to postpone the case and reminded Lusambo that one of the lawyers before court, Chandiwira Nyimbiri, was also on record among those to represent him.

The court briefly stood down for about 10 minutes to allow Lusambo to prepare himself for the case, which was at cross examination stage.

When the case resumed, Lusambo insisted with his adjournment plea. “I am not adjourning this matter anymore.

You will cross examine this case,” the magistrate maintained. Lusambo contended that the last time the case was called, lawyers on record were Nkula Botha and Makebi Zulu.

“Those are my preferred lawyers,” he said.

“I want to ask the court to use its discretion to adjourn the case in the interest of justice. Justice has to be seen to get done. It will be in the interest of justice if the court would consider adjourning this matter.”

At this point, Mr Nyimbiri, who had briefly stepped out, walked into the court.

“Now that your counsel is here, I want to hear his submission,” the magistrate said as Lusambo continued to address the court.

But the magistrate guided him that court rules disallow him from addressing the court when his lawyer is present.

Daily Mail