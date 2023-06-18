MAIKO ZULU FINDS IT HARD TO DEFEND PF

By Michael Nyumbu

A Lusaka based Human Rights Activist has charged that it is difficult for citizens to speak for the opposition Patriotic Front- PF because most people are still recovering from the hangover caused by the party while in power.

Maiko Zulu told Byta FM Zambia News in a phone interview on Saturday that Zambians are curious how much money was spent by the Zambia Police to brutalize them when the PF was in power.

He explained that Zambia Police is currently operating more professionally than it did during the PF regime regarding matters involving political opponents.

He said Civil Society Organizations and Human Rights Activists may seem to be quiet because most of them are waiting for actions from the court of law.

Zulu said the PF should face the law to prove their innocence.

However, on Wednesday Patriotic Front PF National Women’s Chairperson Kampamba Mulenga wondered why Civil Society Organizations and the International Community are quiet when her party members are being persecuted by the current regime.

For more details, tune in to Byta FM 90.3/100.3/101.9