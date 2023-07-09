MAIKO ZULU SUGGESTS REMOVING ECL’S IMMUNITY

By Michael Nyumbu

LUSAKA based Reggae Artist, Maiko Zulu, has challenged Members of Parliament who feel that former President Edgar Lungu is being persecuted by the state to move a motion in parliament to have his immunity scrapped off.

He says doing so will give Lungu an opportunity to prove his innocence in Court.

Zulu says no one is persecuting Lungu and his family as insinuated by Chawama Member of Parliament, Tasila Lungu during a recent Presser.

He tells Byta FM Zambia News in a phone interview that just like any other citizen in the country, the former first family is answerable to law enforcement agencies.

Zulu explains that it is clear to the eyes of Zambians that during the Lungu regime, there was apparent mismanagement of national resources .

Daughter to the former Head of State, who is also Chawama Member of Parliament Tasila Lungu, alleged that her family is being persecuted by the state.

Lungu said between sobs that since the time her father lost the presidential election in 2021, life has not been easy for the former first family due to persecution by the state.

