Maize consumption per year for Zambia is over 2.4m tons. ZNS says will produce 15,000 tons winter maize

Maize consumption per year for Zambia is over 2.4m tons

– Zambia consumed about 2.4m tons of maize in 2021/2022, this is two years ago.

– For 2023/2024, consumption is expected to be even higher due to population and industrial consumption growth, but a drought has struck

– About 43% to 50% of the maize fields are destroyed, this has been confirmed and a ministerial statement delivered

– Over 90% of maize production in Zambia is by local small scale farmers who are the hardest hit by drought

– If the ZNS led task force comes up with 15k tons contribution, it’s a drop in the ocean to fill the gap. The question is are we serious?

– If FRA has serious stocks of maize, why are queues growing bigger and bigger by the day, why is the market not being flooded with Maize?

– You don’t need to be a rocket scientist to know that at a macro level, Zambia needs to come up with plans to contribute serious numbers to cover the gap or deficit which is in millions of tons of maize