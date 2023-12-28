MAKE KCM DEAL AGREEMENT PUBLIC – EF

ECONOMIC Front-EF National Spokesperson, Humphrey Kabwe, has demanded that Government immediately publicizes the Konkola Copper Mines-KCM agreement document between Vedanta and ZCCM-IH.

He says doing so will allow that Miners, Unions, Local Contractors, Suppliers, as well as the general public to read the details of the agreement.

Kabwe notes that it has been more than three months since the deal was signed, however questioning why government has seemingly hidden the document from the public.

And Kabwe has also challenged Minister of Mines, Paul Kabuswe, to tell the nation why Vedanta and ZCCM-IH case is still active in court and why it has taken long to sign the consent judgement despite having signed the KCM deal.

He has further called on the National Union of Miners and Allied Workers as well as the Mining Union of Zambia to wake up from sleep and begin to effectively represent their members who are experiencing poor working conditions.

