Make Some Noise! Noise! Make Some Noise! Make Some Noise Because Miles Sampa Has Taken Our PF – Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

POLICE WARN EMMANUEL MWAMBA AGAINST ENGAGING IN ACTIVITIES THAT MAY THREATEN PUBLIC SAFETY
By Leah Ngoma
The Zambia Police Service has warned Patriotic Front-PF Chairperson for Information and Publicity Emmanuel Mwamba against engaging in activities that may threaten public safety.
Reacting to Mr. Mwambas call for mass action and a nationwide shutdown in order to reclaim the countrys democracy and constitutionalism, Police Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga says the call for mass action and a nationwide shutdown, without proper authorization can lead to serious disruptions, potential harm to individuals and damage to public and private property.
Mr. Hamoonga says while freedom of speech is a fundamental right, there are limits to that freedom, especially when it poses a potential threat to public safety or incites unlawful activities.
The Police Spokesperson is urging Mr. Mwamba to express his concerns and grievances through peaceful and legal means, and warns that legal action will be taken against him if he continues to engage in activities that may threaten public safety.
We use technologies like cookies to store and/or access device information. We do this to improve browsing experience and to show (non-) personalized ads. Consenting to these technologies will allow us to process data such as browsing behavior or unique IDs on this site. Not consenting or withdrawing consent, may adversely affect certain features and functions.
Functional
Always active
The technical storage or access is strictly necessary for the legitimate purpose of enabling the use of a specific service explicitly requested by the subscriber or user, or for the sole purpose of carrying out the transmission of a communication over an electronic communications network.
Preferences
The technical storage or access is necessary for the legitimate purpose of storing preferences that are not requested by the subscriber or user.
Statistics
The technical storage or access that is used exclusively for statistical purposes.The technical storage or access that is used exclusively for anonymous statistical purposes. Without a subpoena, voluntary compliance on the part of your Internet Service Provider, or additional records from a third party, information stored or retrieved for this purpose alone cannot usually be used to identify you.
Marketing
The technical storage or access is required to create user profiles to send advertising, or to track the user on a website or across several websites for similar marketing purposes.
To provide the best experiences, we use technologies like cookies to store and/or access device information. Consenting to these technologies will allow us to process data such as browsing behavior or unique IDs on this site. Not consenting or withdrawing consent, may adversely affect certain features and functions.
Functional
Always active
The technical storage or access is strictly necessary for the legitimate purpose of enabling the use of a specific service explicitly requested by the subscriber or user, or for the sole purpose of carrying out the transmission of a communication over an electronic communications network.
Preferences
The technical storage or access is necessary for the legitimate purpose of storing preferences that are not requested by the subscriber or user.
Statistics
The technical storage or access that is used exclusively for statistical purposes.The technical storage or access that is used exclusively for anonymous statistical purposes. Without a subpoena, voluntary compliance on the part of your Internet Service Provider, or additional records from a third party, information stored or retrieved for this purpose alone cannot usually be used to identify you.
Marketing
The technical storage or access is required to create user profiles to send advertising, or to track the user on a website or across several websites for similar marketing purposes.