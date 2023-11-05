Make Some Noise! Noise! Make Some Noise! Make Some Noise Because Miles Sampa Has Taken Our PF – Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

POLICE WARN EMMANUEL MWAMBA AGAINST ENGAGING IN ACTIVITIES THAT MAY THREATEN PUBLIC SAFETY

By Leah Ngoma

The Zambia Police Service has warned Patriotic Front-PF Chairperson for Information and Publicity Emmanuel Mwamba against engaging in activities that may threaten public safety.

Reacting to Mr. Mwamba s call for mass action and a nationwide shutdown in order to reclaim the country s democracy and constitutionalism, Police Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga says the call for mass action and a nationwide shutdown, without proper authorization can lead to serious disruptions, potential harm to individuals and damage to public and private property.

Mr. Hamoonga says while freedom of speech is a fundamental right, there are limits to that freedom, especially when it poses a potential threat to public safety or incites unlawful activities.

The Police Spokesperson is urging Mr. Mwamba to express his concerns and grievances through peaceful and legal means, and warns that legal action will be taken against him if he continues to engage in activities that may threaten public safety.

PHOENIX NEWS