MAKE TRIBALISM OFFENSE TREASONABLE – LAWYER

LUSAKA based Lawyer, Jacob Silozi, has called for enactment of a law that makes tribalism a treasonable offense.

Siloozi says tribalism should not be treated lightly as it has caused distraction of countries, hence the need for political will to curb it.

He observes that the emergency of tribal groupings with clear agendas of winning elections should be a wakeup call to put in place legislation to fight tribalism.

Siloozi tells Byta FM News that politicians are always reluctant to put in place strong laws against tribalism because they benefit from the vice.

And Dundumwenzi Member of Parliament, Edgar Sing’ombe, says tribalism and regionalism should never be embraced.

He states that President Hakainde Hichilema is a unitary leader who should be supported by all Zambians.