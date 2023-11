Making football partisan must not be tolerated at all cost. We have enough matters we can politic about but not football or any sport.

I am disappointed by the sentiments expressed and conduct by some of my colleagues from the opposition regarding today’s football match.

It is not right to bring party politics in football, it has the potential to make sport a political battle ground. Let sport remain the uniting factor for all our people regardless of political party affiliation.

Jackson Silavwe