Malawi music star Thomas Chibade dies aged 37

Tributes are pouring in for one of Malawi’s biggest music stars, Thomas Chibade, following his death at the age of 37.

Chibade’s emotive compositions in reggae and Afro-pop genres were popular among young Malawians.

His fans described him as a “fine vocalist” with a “golden voice”.

He died at a hospital in the capital, Lilongwe. The cause of his death is unclear, but some local media report that he succumbed to malaria.

Chibade, nicknamed Chenkhumba, rose to fame in the early 2000s with his album Zatukusira, a Chichewa word which loosely translates as “It has come out”.

The album includes one of Chibade’s best-known hits Mawu anga, or My Words.

“His melodies resonated with people of all ages. He was a true artist who could evoke emotions and memories through his music,” one of his fans posted on Facebook.

Renowned Malawian author Wondeŕful Mkhutche expressed shock over the young singer’s death, saying he was a “talent gone too soon”.

Fellow musician Njaliwe Chalera, popularly known as Xkesh, said it was a “sad moment” for the music industry.

“Thomas Chibade’s contribution to the music industry and his impact on the lives of many musicians in Malawi will always be remembered,” Chalera posted on Facebook.

Chibade’s death comes a few weeks after another popular musician, Atoht Manje, died shortly after performing on stage.