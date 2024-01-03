Malawian star Temwa Chawinga named world’s top female goalscorer

Malawian footballer Temwa Chawinga has been named 2023’s top female goalscorer, beating huge names like Australia’s Sam Kerr and Germany’s Alexandra Popp.

Chawinga won the award on Monday from the International Federation of Football History & Statistics (IFFHS).

According to IFFHS, Chawinga scored 63 goals last year, for both her national team and Chinese club Wuhan Jiangda.

Zambian players Barbra Banda and Racheal Kundananji also made the top 10.

Temwa Chawinga’s older sister, Tabitha, bagged spot number 25 on the list. The elder Chawinga played for Inter Milan and Paris St Germain this year, along with the Malawian national team.

The IFFHS has been producing rankings since 1984.