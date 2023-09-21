Malawian Tabitha Chawinga moves to PSG following Inter Milan stellar stint

AFTER a triumphant loan period at Inter Milan last season, during which she emerged as Serie A’s top scorer, Malawi sensation Tabitha Chawinga has made a noteworthy switch to Paris St Germain, joining the French powerhouse on loan from the Chinese outfit Wuhan Jianghan.

Chawinga’s move to the French side is set to span one season, running until June of the coming year, with high expectations that she will replicate the extraordinary form she showcased at Inter Milan.

The 27-year-old Chawinga had a standout 2022/23 season in Italy, registering a phenomenal tally of 23 goals and providing seven assists across 23 matches.

In a recent candid conversation with the BBC, Chawinga revealed a heartwarming but challenging aspect of her journey to football stardom.

She recounted how her mother used to discipline her for playing football, shedding light on the hurdles she had to overcome.

“My mum beat me because she was embarrassed. People would provoke my mum: ‘Look at your daughter – maybe she will not be married in the future. Your daughter, she doesn’t want to go to school.’ Even my friends said: ‘No women can play football in this world.’ But now I’m very happy because there are many African people waking up and opening their eyes,” she said.

Chawinga’s remarkable rise in the world of football has made her an inspiration not only in her region but across Africa as she continues to dominate European leagues.

In a historic milestone, he BBC reports that Chawinga became the first Malawian woman to sign for a European club back in 2014 when she joined Swedish third-tier club Krokom/Dvarsatts IF, setting the stage for her remarkable journey to the top of the sport.

Kalemba