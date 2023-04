MALAWIANS DISOWNS BUSHIRI DUE TO FAKE MIRACLES

Malawians ‘deny’ Bushiri: He is Nigerian as proof of him ‘walking’ in the air resurfaces

…’We do not know him’

Malawians on Twitter have denied knowing Prophet Shepherd Bushiri after a 2015 clip of the pastor ‘levitating’ in the air resurfaced.

Like Simon Peter denying Jesus Christ during the passover, Malawians on Twitter jumped on the thread to shut down claims the pastor, whose real name is Chipiliro Gama, is from Malawi.