Malawi’s Cyclone Freddy impact: Death toll at 511, displacing 562,415

About 511 people have been killed while displacing 562,415 with 1,332 injuries due to impact of Tropical Cyclone Freddy that hit hard Malawi’s Southern region districts on March 11, 2023.

This is according to Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DoDMA)’s new preliminary reports received from councils on damages caused by Tropical Cyclone Freddy (TCF).

These preliminary reports are from from all the 15 affected councils including Balaka, Blantyre City, Blantyre District, Chikwawa, Chiradzulu, Machinga, Mangochi, Mulanje, Mwanza, Neno, Nsanje, Phalombe, Thyolo, Zomba City and Zomba District.

“As of March 22, 2023, the number of displaced people is at 562,415 with 576 camps set to accommodate the displaced. The death toll is at 511 with 1,332 injuries. The number of reported missing persons is at 533 from 537,

with four bodies of missing persons recovered.

“The Malawi Defence Force (MDF), the Malawi Police Service (MPS) and the United Kingdom search and rescue/recovery teams continue their operations. The MDF is also airlifting relief items, medical supplies, and personnel to places not accessible by road,” reads in part DoDMA statement.

It adds, “The helicopters dispatched by the governments of the United Republic of Tanzania and the Republic of Zambia continue airlifting relief assistance to areas that are inaccessible by road and water. The helicopters are also airlifting people in need of medical attention from affected districts to Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital (QECH).

“The national inter-agency assessment team, which has been supporting affected councils with assessments to establish the total number of affected people and their immediate needs, will finalise their mission on Friday, 24th

March, 2023 all things constant”.

DoDMA discloses that the data will inform the finalisation of the response plan, which the department and partners have been developing.

Following the declaration of a state of disaster by President, Lazarus Chakwera, foreign missions, governments, local and international organizations, companies, and individuals of goodwill continue providing various support towards TCF response operations.

The department says will be updating the general public on provision of assistance and any related development.