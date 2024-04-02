Mali parties call for polls ‘as soon as possible’

Political parties in Mali have called for a presidential election “as soon as possible” following the expiry of the extended transition period last month.

The West African country has been ruled by a junta since August 2020 following a military coup that ousted former leader Ibrahim Boubacar Keita.

In March 2022, the current junta leader Col Assimi Goita extended the transition period by 24 months to March this year but he is yet to provide a date for new elections.

In separate statements late on Sunday, more than 80 political parties and civil groups called on authorities to set up an institutional framework for the elections.

They threatened to use “all legal and legitimate avenues for the return of normal constitutional order in our country”.

The junta is yet to comment on the statements.