MAMPI WINS HEARTS OF CHIMBOKAILA FEMALE INMATES

As Christmas approaches, many believe that this season is a season of love hence, they have embarked on a journey of putting a smile of the faces of the less privileged.

It being so, the Queen Diva whose real names are “Mirriam Mukape” best known by her stage name “Mampi”caused happiness to female inmates at Chimbokaili Prison.

Mampi and her team comprising, Naomi Tetamashimba Khumalo, Swek Kachaka among others visited Chimbokaila this morning to share the little Christmas hamper with female inmates.

Mampi further distributed small packages for the expecting mothers and went on to spread love to the children in the Cancer Ward at the University Teaching Hospital.

Mampi has therefore encouraged everyone to remember that Christmas is about shared love.

CREDIT: NKANI