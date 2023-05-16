MAN 23, SUFFOCATES GRANDFATHER TO DEATH

(ZANIS)—Police in Mbala District has arrested a 23-year-old man of Mbulu Compound for killing his 86-year-old grandfather.

Michael Simukoko is alleged to have murdered Jailos Simukoko yesterday in the morning around 08:40 hours by inserting plastics in his mouth and covering his head with plastics.

Northern Province Police Commanding Officer, Gloria Mulele said in a statement to ZANIS that the deceased was suffocated and had blood in the mouth.

“The deceased was suffocated and he had blood in his mouth as plastics were inserted in the mouth and the head was wrapped with plastics,” she said.

She said the incident was reported to Police by Godfrey Simukoko of New Mbulu Compund in the morning.

Ms Mulele said police who went on the scene also found that the deceased had his hands tied with chitenge wrapper.

She explained that the deceased had suffered a stroke in December last year and was being looked after by one of his grandsons.

Ms Mulele said the motive behind the killing of his grandfather is not yet known.

She said the body of the deceased has since been deposited in Mbala Hospital mortuary waiting for postmortem.

