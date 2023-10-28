MAN 26, COMMITS SUICIDE AFTER LOSING WIFE

A 26-year-old man of Katupisha Village in Kabompo District has committed suicide by hanging himself to a tree after losing his wife and an unborn baby last month.

Kabompo District Commissioner, Hubert Chinyanga confirmed the incident which occurred yesterday, October 26, 2023 in Senior Chief Sikufele’s chiefdom.

In an interview yesterday, Mr. Chinyanga said that the deceased’s father Kanongesha Malisawa, 56, reported the matter to Police and identified his son as John Malisawa aged 26.

He explained that the deceased failed to accept the death of his wife who died last month and attempted to commit suicide several times prompting the family to take him for church counseling and prayers.

Mr Chinyama said the deceased only managed to commit suicide yesterday after he was left alone at home.

“When Police rushed to the scene they found the body still hanging by the neck to a branch tied with a tree fiber. And upon physical inspection no physical injuries were found to suggest foul play hence relatives have been advised to bury as Police opened an inquiry,” he said.

Mr Chinyama said it is unfortunate that the country has lost a young man who was still in the productive age group.

He has since appealed for more mental health facilities especially in the district saying this can help reduce suicide cases in the country.

“It is always sad to lose young lives, 26 is a very productive age for our country, my appeal is to also emphasize to the relevant authorities to introduce more mental health facilities and services so we can have reduced suicide cases as this is very worrisome,” he said.

ZANIS