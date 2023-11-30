MAN, 56, GUILTY OF IMPREGNATING, INFECTING 13 YEAR OLD NIECE IN KITWE

The Kitwe Magistrates Court has found a 56-year-old man of Kitwe guilty of defiling his 13-year-old niece whom he impregnated and infected with HIV.

Frank Mwanja, who was accused of defiling the girl, who later gave birth prematurely via caesarean section before losing the infant after one week, has since been committed to the High Court for sentencing.

It was alleged that Mwanja had sex with the girl in May 2021, but after the case commenced, the State entered a nolle prosequi in October of the same year before re-arresting him in December.

The State produced six witnesses, including the victim, who testified that her uncle first defiled her in May 2021 when her aunt was away on a business trip.