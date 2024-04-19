MAN ALLEGEDLY MURDERED BY WIFE DIED OF BLUNT TRAUMA DUE TO ASSAULT – PATHOLOGIST

A state forensic pathologist, Cotilia Mwanza, has told the Lusaka High Court that a 51-year-old man of Lusaka who was allegedly murdered by his wife, Mwila Kasase, died of blunt trauma due to assault.

In this matter, Ms. Kasase who is an assistant Director at the Ministry of Finance and National Planning is facing murder charges with his son Madiba Zulu.

And when the matter came up for continued trial before High Court Judge Irene Mbewe, the witness testified that when he conducted postmortem on the deceased, he discovered that he had 3 switched incisions, bleeding in the right upper arm with a fracture, bleeding on the left arm under the skin extending into the muscles and the right upper chest and under the skin of the back.

The witness says according to her findings, the preliminary cause of death of the deceased was determined to be blunt impact trauma due to assault.

Trial continues on May 2, 2024.

Diamond TV